Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.27

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance
Shares of LON MVI traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.90 ($1.15). 27,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,402. Marwyn Value Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 89.99 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,312.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.70.
Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile
