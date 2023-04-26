Marvell Technology, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.