Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the March 31st total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marpai

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marpai at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Marpai alerts:

Marpai Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MRAI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 969,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Marpai has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.