MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MKTX traded down $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,014. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.91. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.30.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.