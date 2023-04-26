Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Trading 8.3% Higher

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 104,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,195,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Manitou Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 31.33 and a quick ratio of 30.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Manitou Gold Company Profile

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral property interests located in the Gold Rock District of Northwestern Ontario and in the Goudreau-Localsh area of Northern Ontario, Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property located in the Boyer Lake area; and Dryden property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares; and the Goudreau property covering 22,500 hectares located in north of Wawa, Ontario.

See Also

