Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.25. Maiden shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 176,972 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 46.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 621,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 32,814 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 1,123.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 117,360 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

