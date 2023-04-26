Maiar DEX Trading Up 3.9% This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $23.57 million and approximately $90,939.81 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017889 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,804.64 or 1.00031456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000643 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51,101.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

