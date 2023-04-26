Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Sports’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $198.55 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $201.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

