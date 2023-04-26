M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 30 Per Share

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

Shares of MPE stock opened at GBX 874 ($10.92) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 847.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 841.36. The company has a market cap of £471.09 million, a P/E ratio of 805.50 and a beta of 0.68. M.P. Evans Group has a 12 month low of GBX 759.70 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,025 ($12.80).

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

About M.P. Evans Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.