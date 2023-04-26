M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 30 Per Share

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance
Shares of MPE stock opened at GBX 874 ($10.92) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 847.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 841.36. The company has a market cap of £471.09 million, a P/E ratio of 805.50 and a beta of 0.68. M.P. Evans Group has a 12 month low of GBX 759.70 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,025 ($12.80).
About M.P. Evans Group
