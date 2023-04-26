Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.98. 35,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 35,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company has a market cap of $75.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 821.89% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

