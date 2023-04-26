Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXFR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Luxfer stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 178,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,228. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $420.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 333,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 192,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 188.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

