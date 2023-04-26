Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $12.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of LAZR opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 771.53% and a negative net margin of 1,095.73%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

