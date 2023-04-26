LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.40

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LSL Property Services Trading Down 1.4 %
LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.11. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.06). The company has a market capitalization of £283.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.
About LSL Property Services
