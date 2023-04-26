LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.40

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LSL Property Services Trading Down 1.4 %

LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.11. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.06). The company has a market capitalization of £283.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

