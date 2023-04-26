Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Down 4.3%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.16 and last traded at $57.39. Approximately 439,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 807,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $37,576,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

