Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $15.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.05. 898,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,303. The stock has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.02.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.