Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Up 5.4%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 2,212,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,043,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Livent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Livent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

