Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Update

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 4,968.4% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liminal BioSciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Liminal BioSciences Stock Performance

LMNL traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,053. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Liminal BioSciences has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 million, a PE ratio of 136.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.