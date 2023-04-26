Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:LTH traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. 262,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -967.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

