Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

LTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Life Time Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LTH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 241,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,601. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -967.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $20.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Life Time Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

