Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.23

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.61. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 817,944 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $454.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 73,341.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 705.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 720,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 114,715 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

