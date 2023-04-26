Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.33

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $21.22. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 18,341 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.
About Lenovo Group
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
