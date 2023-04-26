Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt comprises 1.1% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 131,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,946. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

