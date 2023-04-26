Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

XEL stock opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

