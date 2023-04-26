Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,137,000 after buying an additional 972,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after buying an additional 662,851 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 492,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.50. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.