Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 159,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter.

SUSB stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

