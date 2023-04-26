Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $336,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,994,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,745 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

PLD opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $173.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

