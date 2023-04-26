Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $296.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.81 and its 200 day moving average is $305.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

