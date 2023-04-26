Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

