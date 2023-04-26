Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 114 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after purchasing an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $253.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.76.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

