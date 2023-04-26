Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 233,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

