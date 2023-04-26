Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,324 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.