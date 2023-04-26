LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million.

LCNB Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $173.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LCNB during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

