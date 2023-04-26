Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Down 5.4%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.79 and last traded at $84.88. 821,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 984,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Lantheus Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,973.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

