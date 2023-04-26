Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $8.69 on Wednesday, reaching $168.44. 449,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,764. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.24 and its 200-day moving average is $170.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.18.

In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

