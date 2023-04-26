Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $54.79 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,009.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

