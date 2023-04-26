L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.03

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 101146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

