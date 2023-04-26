Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.38.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $221.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.23 and a 200 day moving average of $234.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

