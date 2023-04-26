Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY23 guidance to $16.25-17.75 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH traded down $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.61. 94,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,376. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.