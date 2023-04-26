Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.43 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

