Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.41

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.41 and last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 21925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 274,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 38,333 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading

