Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Shares Up 3.3%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.85. 56,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 116,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €143.00 ($158.89) to €140.00 ($155.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

