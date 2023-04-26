Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $120.41 million and $153,240.36 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

