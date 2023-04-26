KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.23-$5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-$2.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $399.26.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $357.36. 1,267,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,159. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.11 and a 200 day moving average of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.