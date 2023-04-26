Kistos (LON:KIST) PT Raised to GBX 630

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.49) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of KIST stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 320 ($4.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,170. The stock has a market cap of £265.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.46. Kistos has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 665 ($8.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 307.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 376.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.87.

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

