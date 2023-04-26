Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

