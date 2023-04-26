Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.40.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.33.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 82.0% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 292.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

