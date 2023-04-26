Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.78. 2,195,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,873. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $255.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.