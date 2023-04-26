Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 668,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,131. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

