Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. 2,675,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,666,011. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

