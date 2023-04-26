Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,910 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 6.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 167.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after acquiring an additional 452,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $498.56. 464,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,352. The company has a market cap of $221.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

